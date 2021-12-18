Mississippi State Coaches Talk Upcoming Liberty Bowl Matchup Against Texas Tech

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Watch: Mississippi State Coaches Talk Upcoming Matchup Against Texas Tech

    Mississippi State prepares to face Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.
    Mississippi State finished out the regular season with a 7-5 overall record with several games it came close to winning that it failed to pull out a victory in either because of poor officiating or being two or three bad plays away from finishing out ahead.

    Now, the Bulldogs look ahead to the Liberty Bowl where they'll face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6), a team that has experienced coaching turnover and injury at the quarterback position this season.

    Mississippi State appears to be the stronger team in all three phases going into this game, but it could still be a tough matchup regardless.

    Bulldogs assistant coaches Tony Hughes, Jeff Phelps, Steve Spurrier Jr. and Matt Brock met with the media on Thursday to give an update on how the team has progressed and what they're looking at ahead of the bowl game.

    "We have a group of kids who come to Mississippi State to play. They love to play football," Hughes said. "They love to put the helmet, shoulder pads on, a pair of cleats and run around out there. They’ll stay out there all night long if you let them. ‘Hey Coach, one more play, give me one more play.’ So, an opportunity to extend our season and have an opportunity to play in a bowl against a quality opponent is really good for the program."

    Watch below to hear everything Hughes, Phelps, Spurrier and Brock had to say Thursday:

