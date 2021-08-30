Bulldogs WR Austin Williams Nominated for William V. Campbell Trophy

Williams was nominated for yet another honor this week.

Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams is expected to continue building upon the momentum he showed last season moving forward and has been praised for his accomplishments on the field.

But Williams has been equally impressive -- if not even more impressive -- off of the football field.

The wideout who holds a 4.0 GPA was nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy this week. The trophy is given annually to the individual who is "the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership."

Here's a look at the selection criteria:

- A senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility;

- Have a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale;

- Have outstanding football ability as a first-team player; and

- Have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Past recipients of the award include quarterback Brady White (Memphis), quarterback Justin Herbert (Oregon), defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (Clemson), linebacker Micah Kiser (Virginia) and quarterback Zach Terrell (Western Michigan).

Earlier this offseason, Williams was also named a First-Team Academic All-American and made the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, "college football's premier award for community service," which is presented each year in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

In the past three seasons at MSU, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Ocean Springs, Mississippi totals 64 receptions for 628 yards with eight touchdowns.

He had a breakout year in 2020, reeling in 43 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns.