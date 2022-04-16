Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams has impressed throughout spring practice and should be expected to continue to do so through the fall.

Austin Williams isn't the type to bring attention to himself -- if you ask him a question about his outstanding accomplishments in the classroom, the events he's been invited to speak to or how reliable he's been on the field, he almost hesitates to say a lot about it.

That's not a bad thing, either -- Williams is fine without there being a lot of attention drawn to his name and is dedicated to doing his job to better the team as a whole, the spotlight isn't something he's looking for.

But Williams' efforts on.the field are something that absolutely should be appreciated, as he's done a lot to help move the chains for the Bulldogs and has taken a big step in personal production since Head Coach Mike Leach and the Air Raid offense arrived in 2020.

Last season, Williams totaled 52 receptions for 617 yards with four touchdowns, serving as a reliable target for quarterback Will Rogers within an offense that distributes the ball to a host of receivers in every game.

This season, he looks to continue to be effective and the way he's made his presence known in every day of spring practice up to this point backs that up.

Williams has frequently been a playmaker as the Bulldogs fine-tune things with months to go before the start of the season. Just to name a couple of instances, Williams had a pair of touchdowns and multiple catches for substantial yardage last Thursday and had four receptions with two touchdowns this past Thursday.

Leach spoke highly of Williams' performance after practice this week.

“Consistent, kind of leads the charge in consistency," Leach said of the wideout. "He makes a lot of plays even if it may start out ugly he just keeps playing, keeps playing, and keeps playing hard. So then he finds his way to a lot of balls.”

Expect that to remain a common theme come September.