Skip to main content

Mississippi State WR Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Mississippi State is reportedly down a wide receiver to the transfer portal.

Mississippi State wide receiver Christian "Scoobie" Ford has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Robbie Faulk of 247 Sports.

Ford did not record any stats in the 2022 season after seeing action the previous year. The wideout caught 19 passes for 247 yards in 2021, with his best showing occurring in the 45-6 win over Vanderbilt when he totaled five receptions for 63 yards.

With this, Ford joins the likes of wide receiver Rara Thomas, quarterback Daniel Greek, running back JJ Jernighan and offensive lineman Reed Buys among the Bulldogs looking for a change of scenery ahead of the 2023 season.

His next destination will mark the Marietta High School product's fourth stop after he initially redshirted at Georgia Southern in 2018 before making his way to Iowa Central Community College in 2019. There, he appeared in 12 games, totaling 14 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He walked on at Mississippi State in 2020.

The Bulldogs are currently projected to land FIU wide receiver Tyrese Chambers as a player transferring in to join a Bulldogs team that needs to see improvement at pass-catcher as drops consistently caused issues in the passing game last season.

USATSI_19370373
Football

Mississippi State Safety Collin Duncan Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19243317
Football

Mississippi State Safety Jackie Matthews Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17917972
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Jumps into AP Poll for First Time Since 2019

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13549080
Football

Mississippi State QB Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19158619
Football

Mississippi State Football to Face Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17421433
Football

Mississippi State Running Back Ke'Travion Hargrove Plans to Enter Transfer Portal for Second Time

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17064003
Football

Mississippi State Linebacker Jett Johnson Reveals Plans for 2023 Season

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19372586
Football

Transfer Portal: Where Could Mississippi State WR Rara Thomas Land Next?

By Crissy Froyd