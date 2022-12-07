Mississippi State wide receiver Christian "Scoobie" Ford has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Robbie Faulk of 247 Sports.

Ford did not record any stats in the 2022 season after seeing action the previous year. The wideout caught 19 passes for 247 yards in 2021, with his best showing occurring in the 45-6 win over Vanderbilt when he totaled five receptions for 63 yards.

With this, Ford joins the likes of wide receiver Rara Thomas, quarterback Daniel Greek, running back JJ Jernighan and offensive lineman Reed Buys among the Bulldogs looking for a change of scenery ahead of the 2023 season.

His next destination will mark the Marietta High School product's fourth stop after he initially redshirted at Georgia Southern in 2018 before making his way to Iowa Central Community College in 2019. There, he appeared in 12 games, totaling 14 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

He walked on at Mississippi State in 2020.

The Bulldogs are currently projected to land FIU wide receiver Tyrese Chambers as a player transferring in to join a Bulldogs team that needs to see improvement at pass-catcher as drops consistently caused issues in the passing game last season.