Bulldogs WR Malik Heath Enters Transfer Portal

Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath announced his sudden decision to transfer from the university on Tuesday morning.

The news certainly came as a shock to fans of the Bulldogs. It initially seemed like Heath would use his extra year of eligibility and stay with the Bulldogs, but his plans must have changed. The senior from Callaway High School in Mississippi has been an important part of MSU's group of wide receivers for the past two seasons and was developing into a very special player.

Heath made his debut in maroon and white in 2020 after transferring from Copiah-Lincoln Community College. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete had an impressive first season for the Bulldogs and was certainly able to compete with the best of the best in the SEC despite being new to the conference. Heath finished his 2020 campaign with 37 receptions for 307 yards and three touchdowns-- stats that put him among the best of the team's wide receivers.

In the offseason, Heath worked hard and improved tremendously. He became an even more important part of Mike Leach's Air Raid offense in 2021 and made big plays that helped his team to a 7-6 record. In 11 games played, Heath totaled 442 yards on 34 receptions with five touchdowns. He was third on the team in touchdown receptions--behind only Makai Polk and Jaden Walley-- and fifth in total yards.

At this point, Heath's future remains uncertain. His decision to leave could not have been predicted by anyone, especially since he had such a positive attitude regarding the team only weeks ago. Heath has not given any hints as to why he made the sudden choice.

No matter where he goes-- whether it's to a rival SEC program or at a smaller college where he would easily be the star of the program-- Heath is destined for success. He has shown time and time again that he has the speed and strength to be a star as long as he puts in the work. Fans will certainly miss his explosiveness and fiery nature but should continue to support him no matter where he ends up.