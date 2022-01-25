Where Next For WR Malik Heath? Three Possible Landing Spots

Former Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath has yet to commit to another football program, but these three schools would be great fits for him.

Former Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath announced his decision to transfer from the program a week ago, but he has yet to find a future home.

Heath improved greatly during the 2021 season. Through 10 games played, he totaled 34 receptions for 442 yards and five touchdowns. His speed and explosiveness helped him beat many talented SEC defenders down the field.

Hopefully, Heath can find a program that fits him best in the coming weeks. Until he announces his official destination, here are three potential landing spots for the senior.

Jackson State

Playing for Jackson State might be Heath's best bet. Head coach Deion Sanders is most certainly building something special at JSU, which is a powerhouse member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Travis Hunter-- the No. 1 high school recruit in the nation-- and No. 58 prospect Kevin Coleman have already committed to the Tigers. Heath would be a big-time get for the program due to his advanced skills and experience in the SEC. Plus, Heath is from Callaway High School in Jackson, so he would be able to play for his hometown's university.

Southern Miss

Over the past few weeks, quite a few players who have chosen to leave the Bulldogs have committed to Southern Miss, including safety Janari Dean and defensive end Aaron Odom. Why wouldn't Heath want to join them? USM's football program is a perfect middle ground between a large SEC program like Mississippi State and a smaller, growing program such as Jackson State. However, USM has not been a very competitive school in years, so Heath might face some setbacks career-wise with the Eagles.

LSU

If Heath were to stay in the SEC, then joining the Tigers would be his best bet. The team is having to rebuild under new head coach Brian Kelly, and Heath would be able to make an immediate impact. He would still be able to compete at the highest level against strong SEC opponents and become part of a storied football program. Heath might not want to stay in a large conference, but the ability to help rebuild a team would undoubtedly be good for him.