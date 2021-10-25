    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Mississippi State WR Rara Thomas Named SEC Freshman of the Week

    Wide receiver Rara Thomas has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after his performance on Saturday against Vanderbilt.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas has been awarded Freshman of the Week by the Southeastern Conference. 

    Thomas had an outstanding performance in the team’s 45-6 victory against Vanderbilt on Saturday. He totaled five receptions for 52 yards and accounted for one passing touchdown. Thomas’s touchdown—which came with 0:51 left in the game— was a 28-yarder from backup quarterback Chance Lovertich. It was the first touchdown reception of his young career as a Bulldog.

    Thomas has played in six of seven games this season, but none of his appearances have been as impressive as his outing this past weekend. He played in the team’s first game, a comeback victory against Louisiana Tech, where he had three receptions for a total of 55 yards. He had one catch for only three yards in MSU’s following game against NC State. Thomas had playing time against Memphis, LSU, and Alabama, but did not record any stats. 

    This weekend’s game against Vanderbilt was a turning point in Thomas’s budding career. Although he has played well— especially considering the fact that he is a true freshman— his performance against the Commodores showed the potential that he has moving forward. In an offense that relies so heavily on a multitude of talented receivers, Thomas will continue to be a valuable asset as his years as a Bulldog continue. 

    USATSI_17013643
    Football

    Bulldogs WR Rara Thomas Named SEC Freshman of the Week

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15063338
    Football

    Mississippi State Takes on Kentucky: Where Things Stand in the All-Time Series

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17013682 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State QB Chance Lovertich Finds Success vs Vanderbilt in Bulldog Debut

    Oct 24, 2021
    USATSI_17013682
    Football

    Mike Leach Discusses Bulldogs' 45-6 Win Over Vanderbilt

    Oct 24, 2021
    USATSI_17013657
    Football

    Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Turns in Solid Performance, Reaches a Personal Best in 45-6 Victory Over Vanderbilt

    Oct 24, 2021
    USATSI_17012795
    Football

    Watch: Mike Leach Talks 45-6 Win Over Vanderbilt, Hatred for Candy Corn

    Oct 24, 2021
    USATSI_17013643
    Football

    Mississippi State defeats Vanderbilt: three takeaways from Saturday's 45-6 win

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_16972868 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State Downs Vanderbilt: QB Will Rogers Delivers Standout Performance in 45-6 Win

    Oct 23, 2021