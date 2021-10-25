Bulldogs WR Rara Thomas Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Wide receiver Rara Thomas has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after his performance on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Thomas had an outstanding performance in the team’s 45-6 victory against Vanderbilt on Saturday. He totaled five receptions for 52 yards and accounted for one passing touchdown. Thomas’s touchdown—which came with 0:51 left in the game— was a 28-yarder from backup quarterback Chance Lovertich. It was the first touchdown reception of his young career as a Bulldog.

Thomas has played in six of seven games this season, but none of his appearances have been as impressive as his outing this past weekend. He played in the team’s first game, a comeback victory against Louisiana Tech, where he had three receptions for a total of 55 yards. He had one catch for only three yards in MSU’s following game against NC State. Thomas had playing time against Memphis, LSU, and Alabama, but did not record any stats.

This weekend’s game against Vanderbilt was a turning point in Thomas’s budding career. Although he has played well— especially considering the fact that he is a true freshman— his performance against the Commodores showed the potential that he has moving forward. In an offense that relies so heavily on a multitude of talented receivers, Thomas will continue to be a valuable asset as his years as a Bulldog continue.