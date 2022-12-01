Skip to main content

How Lideatrick 'Tulu' Griffin Is Becoming One of Mississippi State's Best Recruiters

Mississippi State WR Tulu Griffin can do it all -- on and off the football field.

Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin has had his moments for the Bulldogs in his role on the gridiron, catching the eyes of everyone as a solid special teams player in a way that was especially highlighted by his kick return touchdown in the win over Auburn earlier this season.

Griffin has been explosive in that area, becoming a player that's got to instill a little bit of nervousness into any opposing team kicking off on the other side of the field.

He finished the regular season averaging 32.26 return yards per kick, numbers worthy of All-American and All-SEC recognition for a special teamer.

But that's not his only talent. Griffin has hit the recruiting trail is his own right on social media, wasting no time trying to sell MSU after the season wrapped up with a 24-22 win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night.

He's been staying on recruits and players announcing their intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal with everything in the books outside of a bowl game destination to be announced soon on the horizon:

And there are plenty more where that came from... there's no question that Griffin has a place on the field, but any recruiting office down the line once he hangs up his cleats would be lucky to have him.

