Mississippi State's Mike Leach Second to Just One SEC Head Coach in Career College Football Wins

Just one other SEC head coach has more career college football wins than Mike Leach.

Mississippi State football is hoping for a turnaround under head coach Mike Leach in Year 2, and he's got the track record to do so.

Leach is one of the most successful coaches in the history of college football still actively on the sidelines, and he's second to just one coach in the Southeastern Conference in career college football wins.

He's posted an overall record of 143-97, putting him behind only Nick Saban of Alabama, who compiled a 256-65-1 record as a college football head coach.

Behind them in win total within the conference are, in order, Jimbo Fisher (109), Dan Mullen (98), Bryan Harsin (76), Lane Kiffin (66), Kirby Smart (52), Mark Stoops (49), Josh Heupel (28), Eli Drinkwitz (17), Sam Pittman (3), Shane Beamer (0) and Clark Lea (0).

Leach was 84-43 in 10 years at Texas Tech and 55-47 in eight seasons at Washington State.

This year, it will be interesting to see what is in store for the Bulldogs, who finished a 4-7 overall record between the regular season and the postseason in 2020 while playing a conference-only schedule with a very young team.

The Bulldogs enter this year still one of the younger teams in the SEC, but with a full offseason and returners who have experience playing in a new scheme.

MSU opens the season against a visiting LA Tech team on Sept. 4, a game State has largely been projected to win in the early predictions.