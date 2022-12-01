Mike Leach Makes Strong Case For Emmanuel Forbes as Quinshon Judkins Wins Conerly Trophy

It's been quite the week for Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes as there was plenty of a stir after he wasn't included in the list of finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award despite posting several records and better statistics than those who did make the cut.

In the same week, Ole Miss running back was named the winner of the C Spire Conerly Trophy, another award Forbes was in the running for. The award, which is named after former Rebels standout Charlie Conerly, is presented annually to the best college football player in the state of Mississippi.

MSU head coach Mike Leach spoke to Forbes' case for the award on the day it was presented to Judkins, who was what made the wheels turn for the Ole Miss offense as he garnered Heisman Trophy attention in only his first season.

"I have great respect for the other finalists, but they didn't rewrite the record books like Emmanuel Forbes," Leach said. "He is the ultimate competitor. One of the greatest players I've ever coached."

It was a close contest with just how solid quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been at Jackson State and how strongly both Forbes and Judkins performed in 2022.

Judkins set the program single-season record in both rushing yards (1,476) and rushing touchdowns (16). He also leads the SEC and ranks top 10 nationally in total touchdowns (17) and rushing yards per game (123.0).

Forbes has been historically impactful for the MSU secondary, setting the SEC and FBS record for most career pick-sixes, recording three on the season to bring his total to six. That's more than the mere three receptions he allowed to opposing pass-catchers on the year.

Forbes is expected to be an early-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, despite not receiving the level of national attention that's been plenty warranted throughout his time in Starkville.