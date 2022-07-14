Skip to main content

Where Mississippi State Football HC Mike Leach Is Ranked Among SEC Coaches Ahead of 2022 Season

Leach has an experienced group of talented student-athletes ready to compete among the best teams in the Southeastern Conference.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach looks to lead the Bulldogs to a successful campaign in 2022 as he enters hit third season in the SEC. 

Leach helped the Bulldogs to a 7-6 overall record last season, with three of those losses coming by three points or less. They picked up huge wins against three ranked SEC opponents: Texas A&M, Kentucky and Auburn. His team showed significant improvement from the 2020 season: a year in which it played only conference opponents and finished with a 4-7 record.

According to CBS Sports, Leach is ranked eighth among SEC head coaches and 26th overall ahead of the 2022 season. His Air Raid offense is positioned to have success as quarterback Will Rogers returns for his junior year. The signal-caller is just one of many talented players returning for the Bulldogs this season, and he has seemingly developed under Leach's Air Raid offense.  

The Bulldogs come into the 2022 season with high hopes, but Leach will need his veterans to step up heading into a grueling year that features arguably the most difficult schedule in the country. State has the potential to become a dark-horse candidate if it pulls off victories against storied opponents and continues to improve.

If Leach can lead Mississippi State to success once again, then he will quickly be regarded as one of the program's best coaches in recent history. 

Here is a complete list of CBS Sports' rankings of SEC coaches ahead of the 2022 season:

1. Nick Saban (Alabama)

2. Kirby Smart (Georgia)

3. Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)

4. Brian Kelly (LSU)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5. Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

6. Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

7. Sam Pittman (Arkansas)

8. Mike Leach (Mississippi State)

9. Billy Napier (Florida)

10. Josh Heupel (Tennessee)

11. Shane Beamer (South Carolina)

12. Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri)

13. Bryan Harsin (Auburn)

14. Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)

USATSI_17421431
Football

Mississippi State's Will Rogers Inside Top 20 in PFF Preseason QB Rankings

By Crissy Froyd16 hours ago
USATSI_17420666
Football

Where Mississippi State Football Stands in the ESPN FPI Rankings

By Crissy FroydJul 13, 2022
USATSI_17867894
Football

Former Mississippi State Football Standout Jeffery Simmons Honored by High School

By Crissy FroydJul 12, 2022
USATSI_16432324
Football

2022 SEC Media Days Attendees Announced

By Crissy FroydJul 12, 2022
USATSI_17421433
Other

Where Mississippi State Volleyball Ranks in SEC Preseason Poll

By Dylan FlippoJul 12, 2022
USATSI_16977963 (1)
Football

Dallas Cowboys Star Dak Prescott Ranked 10th in NFL Quarterback Standings Heading into 2022

By Elizabeth KeenJul 12, 2022
USATSI_17157308
Football

Game-By-Game Predictions for Mississippi State Football Ahead of the 2022 Season

By Dylan FlippoJul 12, 2022
USATSI_13572980
Football

Mississippi State Center LaQuinston Sharp Ranked Among Top SEC Offensive Linemen Ahead of 2022

By Dylan FlippoJul 12, 2022