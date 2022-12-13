Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach Passes Away at 61

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has passed away, according to an official statement from the university on Twitter released Tuesday morning.

Leach, 61, was transported to UMCC on Sunday after suffering an undisclosed "personal health issue" in his home that was revealed to be due to complications from a heart condition. He died on Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Leach became Mississippi State's 34th head football coach on January 9, 2020, and was finishing his third season at the helm of the Bulldogs.

One of the greatest offensive masterminds in college football, Leach posted a 158-107 (.596) record, took his team to 19 bowl games, produced seven seasons of at least nine victories, earned two conference division titles, became the winningest coach in Texas Tech history and set school records for bowl appearances at Texas Tech (10) and Washington State (6).

The college football world will not be the same with this sudden loss.