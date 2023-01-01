Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Faces Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Here's everything to know as the Bulldogs and Fighting Illini battle in Tampa.

No. 24 Mississippi State (8-4) will look to pick up a postseason victory as it faces Illinois (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday.

The Bulldogs are heading into their first matchup under new head coach Zach Arnett, who was hired by the university after former coach Mike Leach's death in early December. They have the momentum from a 24-22 Egg Bowl victory over Ole Miss on their side and plenty of emotion to will them through.

Illinois finished its season with a dominant 41-3 victory over Northwestern a week after falling to Michigan, a CFP team, by just two points. The Fighting Illini have had their ups and downs this year, but they are a tough team that can put up a good fight against anybody.

Here is everything to know as the two teams meet on the gridiron to ring in the new year. 

Where: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Weather: 75 degrees, Mostly Sunny

When: 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN or Fubo (Sports+Package)

