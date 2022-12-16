Skip to main content

Mississippi State Lands Miami Transfer CB Khamauri Rogers

Rogers will begin his time with the Bulldogs as a sophomore.

Mississippi State picked up a notable commitment from Miami defensive back Khamauri Rogers on Wednesday.

The Mississippi native out of Holmes County Central High School was one of the state's top recruits in the 2022 class. Rogers was listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and was the 15th-ranked cornerback in the nation ahead of entering college. 

Rogers recorded one tackle against Bethune-Cookman as a freshman. The Hurricanes finished the year with a 5-7 record after starting the season in the AP Top 25. 

Since the end of the regular season, Mississippi State defensive backs Emmanuel Forbes, Jackie Matthews and Collin Duncan have each declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs are looking to build back up in the secondary, and Rogers could be a young spark that helps the team find success on defense for years to come.

