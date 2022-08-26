Skip to main content

Mississippi State LB Among PFF's Highest-Graded Returners

One Mississippi State defender landed among Pro Football Focus' highest-graded returning linebackers.

Mississippi State football linebacker Jett Johnson has been impressive both on special teams and on defense and is garnering a light amount of preseason attention with fall just around the corner.

When Pro Football Focus released its list of highest-graded returning linebackers ahead of the 2022 season, Johnson came in at No. 3 with an overall grade of 74.7.

That put him directly behind NC State's Drake Thomas (80.0), Syracuse's Mikel Jones (75.6) and in front of Clemson's Trenton Simpson (73.2) and Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio (73.2).

Johnson finished out the 2021 season with 86 total tackles (37 solo), three passes defended, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception, expected to be a continued force in the upcoming season.

