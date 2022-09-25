Skip to main content

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses 45-14 Win Over Bowling Green

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media following the Bulldogs' big win over Bowling Green.

Mississippi State (3-1) got back to the right side of the win column on Saturday afternoon with a 45-14 win over the visiting Bowling Green Falcons in Davis Wade Stadium.

It was a solid way to bounce back after showing issues in all three phases of the game in them previous week's loss to the LSU Tigers.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media following the victory, saying it was "one of the better special teams games" the team had, which was important after some recent follies in that area.

He also commended running back Simeon Price, indicating that there would be more to be seen of him this season.

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say on Saturday:

