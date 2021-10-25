Bulldogs' Charles Cross Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

For the second time this season, Charles Cross was named SEC offensive lineman of the week, this time for his efforts against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The preseason hype surrounding redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Charles Cross was high to say the least coming into this season, and for the most part, Cross has delivered.

He was especially efficient this past week, selected as the SEC’s offensive lineman of the week for his efforts in the blowout 45-6 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores this past weekend.

This is the second time Cross has been chosen as the offensive lineman of the week, notching his last honor after the NC State game in week two for the Bulldogs.

Cross was on the field a grand total of 81 snaps, and was not called for a penalty a single time. The Bulldog heavyweight also did not allow a sack in 66 snaps of pass protection, earning him a pass blocking ranking of 78.1, while earning an 83.2 grade on the run from Pro Football Focus.

Playing in the SEC, Cross faces NFL talent on the defensive line week in and week out, particularly at the Left Tackle slot.

When asked about this level of competition last week, Cross let his competitive spirit show.

“It’s always exciting to play against a great competitor. I like to compete, and I feel like that’s only going to make me better and raise the bar when we play against each other.”

Cross’ efforts were instrumental in MSU’s first 40-point game of the season, and will undoubtedly be just as instrumental going forward as the Bulldogs, now 4-3 on the season, face a Kentucky team that comes into Davis Wade with one of the best records in the country and a win over a talented Florida Gators team this weekend.

It is worth noting that Cross will likely be matched up with long time Wildcat Josh Paschal this weekend, a defensive end that comes into the game with 18 tackles and one sack on the season.