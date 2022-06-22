Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State OL Signs With New England Patriots

Former Bulldogs offensive lineman Darryl Williams has found his next NFL landing spot.

Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Darryl Williams has signed with the New England Patriots, as the team announced earlier this week. Details of the contract have not been announced. 

The 25-year-old Williams was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent in April of 2020 and spent the better part of the past two seasons as a member of the team's practice squad. 

Williams was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs who played in 45 games with 38 starts -- 25 at left guard and 13 at center.

