Mississippi State offensive lineman Reed Buys will be taking his talents elsewhere ahead of next season.

Buys announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon. The redshirt junior will leave the program as a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining. The Bulldogs honored Buys during their Senior Day celebration on Nov. 19.

The student-athlete from Warren Central High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi, played in two games for MSU during the 2021 season. He made his Division I football debut in the team's victory over Kentucky in late October and also saw gridiron action against Tennessee State.

Before beginning his career at Mississippi State, Buys was a standout lineman at Jones County Junior College. In his one season with the program, he appeared in six games and helped the Bobcats record at least 200 yards of offense in four of those matchups. Buys also had offers from UAB, North Texas and Troy.

Buys is the first Mississippi State team member to transfer out of the program since the regular season concluded last Thursday.