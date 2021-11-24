Mississippi State Takes on Ole Miss: Looking Into the All-Time Series

See where Mississippi State and Ole Miss stand in the all-time series before the teams face off in the Egg Bowl this week.

It's rivalry week and Mississippi State (7-4) is looking to finish out the regular season on a high note as the Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) in the Egg Bowl on Thursday.

The Bulldogs are coming off a strong 55-10 win over Tennessee State and will aim to build off their momentum while the Rebels come into Davis Wade Stadium with something to prove as they come off a 31-17 win over Vanderbilt -- a team they played much more closely than they should have.

The Egg Bowl is one of the most heated and entertaining rivalries in all of college football and you very much get the sense this one will be no different.

Looking into how things have shaken out in the past between the two Mississippi teams, Ole Miss currently leads the all-time series with an overall record of 63-46-6. The Rebels won their last meeting against the Bulldogs, getting the 31-24 victory on their home turf in Oxford on Nov. 28.

In that game, Rebels quarterback Matt Corral completed 24-of-36 passes for 385 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Wide receiver Elijah Moore led the way in receiving yards with 12 receptions for 139 yards, while Jerrion Ealy was top-dog on the ground with 18 carries for 93 yards with one touchdown.

On the Dawgs' sideline, then-freshman quarterback Will Rogers completed 45-of-61 passes for 440 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Wideout Jaden Walley wasn't far off from hitting the century-mark twice over as he reeled in nine passes for 176 yards, while it was Rogers leading the way in rushing with 26 yards on five carries on a day in which the Bulldogs didn't utilize the ground game much.

The last time the Bulldogs defeated the Rebels was on Nov. 28, 2019 when they snagged a 21-20 win over Ole Miss in Starkville. Quarterback Garrett Shrader completed 10-of-14 passes for 108 yards, also carrying the ball 12 times for 19 yards with two touchdowns. Kylin Hill, one of the best running backs in the SEC that year, carried the ball 27 times for 132 yards that day, with wide receiver Deddrick Thomas leading in receiving yardage with four catches for 49 yards.

Just looking at those two games shows how much the Bulldogs have changed offensively, shifting from an RPO-based system with a large emphasis on a running quarterback to a now-potent passing attack that has put several teams on notice.

The Egg Bowl is typically a tight game between both teams -- though there have been shutouts... Ole Miss' largest margin of victory over Mississippi State 48-0 (1971) and its longest win streak over it is six wins (1930-1935).

Mississippi State's most significant margin of victory over Ole Miss is 65-0 (1915) with its longest win streak over the Rebels sitting at 13 wins (1911-1925).

It will be interesting to see just how this one shakes out as the two teams kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thanksgiving Day.