Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has broken two more records for the Bulldogs.

The junior signal-caller broke Dak Prescott's record for career passing touchdowns as he notched his 71st score in the Maroon and White on a 13-yard pass to Caleb Ducking. On that same play, Rogers broke Prescott's program record of most passing yards in a game as hit the magic number of 9,377 yards.

The Bulldogs currently lead Auburn by a score of 17-0 with 14:11 remaining in the second quarter in Davis Wade Stadium.