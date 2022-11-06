Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks Program Record for Career Passing Touchdowns and Career Passing Yards
Rogers broke Prescott's record in the first quarter of the Bulldogs' matchup against Auburn.
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has broken two more records for the Bulldogs.
The junior signal-caller broke Dak Prescott's record for career passing touchdowns as he notched his 71st score in the Maroon and White on a 13-yard pass to Caleb Ducking. On that same play, Rogers broke Prescott's program record of most passing yards in a game as hit the magic number of 9,377 yards.
The Bulldogs currently lead Auburn by a score of 17-0 with 14:11 remaining in the second quarter in Davis Wade Stadium.
