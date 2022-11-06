Skip to main content

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks Program Record for Career Passing Touchdowns and Career Passing Yards

Rogers broke Prescott's record in the first quarter of the Bulldogs' matchup against Auburn.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has broken two more records for the Bulldogs.

The junior signal-caller broke Dak Prescott's record for career passing touchdowns as he notched his 71st score in the Maroon and White on a 13-yard pass to Caleb Ducking. On that same play, Rogers broke Prescott's program record of most passing yards in a game as hit the magic number of 9,377 yards. 

The Bulldogs currently lead Auburn by a score of 17-0 with 14:11 remaining in the second quarter in Davis Wade Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_17157306
Football

Mississippi State vs. Auburn: A Look At The All-Time Series

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19242272
Football

Three Storylines to Follow as Mississippi State Football Faces Auburn on Saturday

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19253071
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Auburn, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18905665
Football

Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys

By Dylan Flippo
USATSI_19253119
Football

Mississippi State Football: Three Players to Watch as Bulldogs Take On Auburn this Weekend

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13549080
News

Mississippi State Sees NIL Profits Skyrocket After John Cohen's Departure

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026625
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Game Against Auburn, John Cohen, Basketweaving and More

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19259872
Basketball

Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans Talks Bulldogs Ahead of Debut Season

By Crissy Froyd