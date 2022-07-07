Quarterback Will Rogers is arguably the most important piece of Mississippi State's offense in 2022. Going into his junior year under Mike Leach's Air Raid system, the signal-caller is set to have a breakout season for the Bulldogs.

This offseason, Rogers has seemingly improved many parts of his game, including his accuracy, reaction time and footwork. He is climbing many 2023 NFL Draft boards and may continue to climb with a successful 2022-2023 campaign. The Bulldogs look to light up the scoreboard this season with the many talented targets surrounding their quarterback.

In 2020, Rogers showed many flashes of greatness as he became the only freshman in MSU history to record multiple 300-yard passing games. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder appeared in nine games with six starts in his freshman season and completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 1,967 yards with 11 touchdowns. Rogers fit in well with the Air Raid offense, leading the Bulldogs to keep him as the QB1 heading into 2021.

Rogers had an impressive campaign for the Bulldogs in 2021, breaking many records and demonstrating leadership throughout the season. As a sophomore, he finished last season ranked first in the nation with a completion percentage of 79.3 percent and was third in total passing yards. According to Pro Football Focus, Rogers also completed 83.3 percent of his play-action passes -- the best percentage by a college quarterback since 2020.

Last season, Rogers had many impressive outings against talented SEC opponents. He broke the SEC record for single-game completion percentage against Kentucky, and he also led the Bulldogs to a historic comeback win against Auburn. Rogers finished the 2021-2022 season with 4,739 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Can Rogers continue to find success and put himself in the Heisman Trophy discussion this season?

Rogers has the talent and athletic ability to become the top quarterback in the country. The Bulldogs signal-caller has two years of experience under his belt and is surrounded by an equally talented supporting cast of wideouts. He certainly has the opportunity to be in contention for the most prestigious award in college football.

However, Rogers will have to overcome many obstacles to become the top player in the country. MSU's 2022 schedule is considered the toughest in the nation, so nothing will come easy for the team. Rogers also has plenty of competition at his position in the SEC: Alabama's former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Will Levis for Kentucky also have high hopes for the upcoming season.

Trials and tribulations are nothing new for Rogers, as he's faced the best-of-the-best in the SEC in the last two years. His experience and leadership will be key factors in deterring his success, but he certainly has the chance to shock the country in 2022.