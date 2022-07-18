Skip to main content

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named to Maxwell Award Watch List For 2022

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is in the running for one of the most prestigious awards in college football this season.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is garnering attention across the country heading into his junior year.

The Bulldogs signal-caller enters the 2022 campaign on the watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award, which is presented to the most outstanding player in college football each year. The award is named after Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who played football, coached and was a sportswriter for Swarthmore College.

The 2021 recipient of the Maxwell Award was Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who had an impressive year for the Crimson Tide and won the Heisman Trophy.

Rogers finished the 2021 season near the top of the NCAA in many passing categories, and with an equally impressive supporting cast of talented wideouts, Mississippi State's offense is primed for a successful campaign this season.

The semifinalists for the 2022 season will be announced on Nov. 1, and the three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 22. The Maxwell Award will be presented to the most outstanding player in college football at the ESPN College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8.

Rogers is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country heading into the season and is expected to end the year as one of the top signal-callers in the SEC. This will not be the last award he is in the running for this season as he's likely to enter more discussions for other prestigious awards in 2022. 

