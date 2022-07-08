Mississippi State is considered to have one of the top groups of quarterbacks in the SEC by Athlon Sports.

Mississippi State's quarterback room is shaping up to be one of the best in the SEC this season according to Athlon Sports.

The Bulldogs are listed as the SEC's fourth-ranked team at the quarterback position in the organization's annual preseason college football magazine. It's impressive that MSU's group stands out among the competition, but it isn't all that surprising despite the number of talented signal-callers in the conference this year.

Will Rogers will be returning for his third season with the team after ending last season as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in accuracy and total yards. He finished 2021 with a completion percentage of 73.9 percent and racked up 4,739 passing yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He is flanked by Chance Lovertich -- who made two appearances in 2021 and had one touchdown -- and newcomer Sawyer Robinson, along with a handful of others who have been working hard to move up on the depth chart.

The three teams in front of Mississippi State on the list are Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas, respectively. It's not a surprise that the Crimson Tide is viewed as the best quarterback room in the SEC -- after all, starting quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and is backed up by some talented athletes. Tennessee and Hendon Hooker look to break through in the SEC East this season, while dual-threat signal-caller KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas Razorbacks will be a force to be reckoned with after an outstanding 2021 campaign.

Coming in directly behind MSU is South Carolina. The Gamecocks have had a difficult few years, but the addition of renowned transfer Spencer Rattler has boosted the team in the eyes of many. Georgia, the defending CFP National Champion, is in sixth place despite the return of title-winning signal-caller Stetson Bennett. Potential first-round draftee Will Levis and the Kentucky Wildcats are listed as the seventh-best quarterback room in the SEC. Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M round out the top 10.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly doesn't seem to have the strongest group of quarterbacks in the conference, as the Tigers are in 11th place and behind most other SEC West schools. Only Auburn is regarded as having a worse set of quarterbacks in the SEC West: the team follows LSU with the 12th-ranked quarterback room. SEC East teams Missouri and Vanderbilt round out the conference in 13th and 14th place, respectively.

Given last season's statistics and the performances of some of Mississippi State's quarterbacks during spring practices, it is easy to understand why the group of signal-callers is being promoted ahead of the 2022 season. If the projections are an indication of what's to come, then it's likely that the Bulldogs will put together one of the best seasons they've had in years.