Mississippi State Ranked in Week 6 AP Top 25 College Football Poll

The Bulldogs are ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2020.

Mississippi State football is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Bulldogs are listed at No. 23 overall after dominating a previously-ranked Texas A&M squad by a score of 42-24 on Saturday. The team never trailed during the game and managed to score on offense, defense and special teams.

Junior quarterback Will Rogers finished the night 31-of-45 passing for 329 yards with three touchdowns, and wideout Rara Thomas notched a career-high 134 receiving yards with one touchdown on five receptions. DeCamerion Richardson returned a blocked field goal by Emmanuel Forbes for a touchdown, and Forbes later added a score of his own with a pick-six.

MSU has received votes in the AP Poll three other times this season, but this is the first time that the team has cracked into the official Top 25 since Sept. 27, 2020. The Bulldogs did rank in other polls last season.

Five other SEC programs are listed above Mississippi State in the AP Top 25. No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia lead the entire nation, while Tennessee and Ole Miss are No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. Kentucky dropped to No. 13, and LSU ranks two spots behind MSU at No. 25.

Here's a look at the complete AP Top 25 rankings for Week 6.

No. 1 Alabama (5-0)

No. 2 Georgia (5-0)

No. 3 Ohio State (5-0)

No. 4 Michigan (5-0)

No. 5 Clemson (5-0)

No. 6 USC (5-0)

No. 7 Oklahoma State (4-0)

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0)

No. 9 Ole Miss (5-0)

No. 10 Penn State (5-0)

No. 11 Utah (4-1)

No. 12 Oregon (4-1)

No. 13 Kentucky (4-1)

No. 14 NC State (4-1)

No. 15 Wake Forest (4-1)

No. 16 BYU (4-1)

No. 17 TCU (4-0)

No. 18 UCLA (5-0)

No. 19 Kansas (5-0)

No. 20 Kansas State (4-1)

No. 21 Washington (4-1)

No. 22 Syracuse (5-0)

No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1)

No. 24 Cincinnati (4-1)

No. 25 LSU (4-1)

