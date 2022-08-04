Mississippi State RB Commitment Seth Davis Talks Recruitment and Goals for Senior Season

Mississippi State commitment Seth Davis is looking to make his presence known while wearing the Maroon and White.

Davis continues to make an impact as a captain for Katy High School and hopes to lead his team to new heights this season. The running back has big goals that he would like to accomplish heading into his senior year.

"The mindset is to win the state championship," Davis said. "It is something we have worked hard for all these years. I want to go out and play for my teammates one last time. It's also the last time I get to play with my teammates, so I just want to go out there and have fun".

Davis is currently ranked as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, but those rankings do not justify his ability on the gridiron. During his 2021 junior season, he recorded 2,460 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 241 rushing attempts.

The speedster's athleticism is off the charts and he's arguably one of the most underrated running backs in the state of Texas. Davis uses his quick feet and elusiveness to make defenders miss and is one of the quickest backs in his recruiting class. Despite his success, the senior continues to work to improve his game.

Transitioning from a run-heavy offense to the Air Raid is something Davis is enthusiastic about. Improving his ability to operate under the Air Raid system has been a focal point for Davis in the offseason.

"At Katy, we don't pass the ball a lot," Davis said. "They just run the ball with me, so I have been working on catching the ball so I can get my hands ready for Mississippi State".

Since committing to the Bulldogs in May, Davis is one of the most highly-anticipated recruits in the 2023 recruiting class for MSU. He had quite a few other D1 offers, but one thing about Mississippi State stood out above the rest.

"It was just the atmosphere," Davis said. "When I got there, I was treated with love right away by the coaches and staff. We also got to go to a baseball game and I saw the fan support and I just loved it".

One major development throughout the NCAA is NIL deals. Athletes across the country can now gain sponsorships and endorsements from different companies or brands. Davis has dreams of one day landing a NIL deal with the online video game Fortnite.

"That's something I thought would be cool. That's a game I like to play a lot so I thought it would be cool to get a NIL deal with them".

Davis continues to improve on and off the field and could be a huge part of the Bulldogs' offense in the next couple of years. The impressive running back seems to be a perfect fit for the Air Raid and hopes to be a key leader for Mississippi State football in the future.