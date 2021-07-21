Bulldogs Running Backs Jo'quavious Marks, Dillon Johnson Candidates for Doak Walker Award

Mississippi State football enters the 2021 season with talent on both sides of the field, with two of the team's running backs in the running for the best at their position.

Bulldogs running backs Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson were named preseason candidates for the Doak Walker Award. The honors are given annually to the top running back in the nation.

The beauty of the Air Raid offense is that playing in the scheme allows both Marks and Johnson to showcase their versatility, which will make them that much more of an asset in the NFL as they've demonstrated both the ability to gain yardage on the ground and catch passes out of the backfield.

Last season, Marks led MSU in rushing yards and receptions, totaling 325 rushing yards, with 60 receptions for 268 yards.

Johnson finished out the season last year with 225 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns with 36 receptions for 157 yards. Johnson had two rushing scores in the game against Georgia, making him the first State freshman rusher since 2013 to score multiple touchdowns on the ground in a single contest.

10 semifinalists for the award will be announced in November, with that number narrowing down to three finalists later that month.

The winner of the 2021 Doak Walker Award will be announced live during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.