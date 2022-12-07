Skip to main content

Mississippi State S Jackie Matthews Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

The safety will look to play professionally after one season with the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State safety Jackie Matthews announced his intention to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday.

The graduate student spent one season with the Bulldogs as a transfer from West Virginia. Despite being new to the program, Matthews made significant contributions on defense and grew as a player as the year went on.

Matthews played in each of MSU's 12 games and recorded 43 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions on the season. His first interception came in a pivotal game against Arkansas on Oct. 8, and he hauled in another takeaway against ETSU as he celebrated his final home game with the Bulldogs. 

The native of Pinson, Alabama, began his collegiate career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Matthews helped MGCCC seal a national championship victory in his freshman season and was named a First Team Junior College All-American. He was tabbed the No. 13 overall JUCO cornerback by ESPN and found his way to a Power 5 program at West Virginia. 

Matthews spent plenty of time on the gridiron while with the Mountaineers. In two years, he saw playing time in 23 games for the program and made nine starts. Matthews' biggest season came in 2021: the then-junior recorded 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception to help his team to a 6-7 overall record with an appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. 

With the numbers that he has put up over the years, Matthews has a solid chance of landing in a storied franchise over the coming months. Although his time with Mississippi State was short, his efforts throughout the season were impactful and led to success. 

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on April 27, 2023. 

