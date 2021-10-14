Watch: Bulldogs Coaches Discuss Team Improvement, Upcoming Matchup Against Alabama

Mississippi State football (3-2) is set to face perhaps its most difficult opponent on the schedule in the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium as the Bulldogs come off of an open date.

The Tide come to Starkville with something to prove after dropping their first game of the season last week when the Texas A&M Aggies (the same team MSU defeated on Oct. 2) pulled off the 41-38 upset victory at Kyle Field.

The Bulldogs will look to expand upon their recent success after things appeared to consistently click on both sides of the ball the best way it has all season when they got the 26-22 win over Texas A&M at the beginning of the month.

MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and safeties coach Jason Washington met with the media to discuss improvements the team made in the bye week and the upcoming matchup against Alabama.

"They’re going to be excited," Washington said of his team preparing for the Crimson Tide to come to town. "Any time you play against a Top 5 team in the country they’re going to be excited. The big thing is just go out and play your game. Just do the best you can and play your A game. If you make a mistake, you make a mistake. Concentrate on the next play."

Watch below to hear everything Arnett and Washington had to say Wednesday evening: