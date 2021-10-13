Brule: Bulldogs Have 'Turned The Corner' After Statement Win Over Texas A&M

Linebacker Aaron Brule says that the MSU football team has finally "turned the corner" after the big win against Texas A&M.

Mississippi State proved something on Oct. 2 when it went into Kyle Field and defeated the then-No. 15-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, 26-22 to improve to an overall record of 3-2.

There's been a lot of discussion surrounding the Bulldogs "clicking" and seeming to be just one or two plays away from a win in their only two losses on the season. It seemed to all come together in College Station.

"I believe that we have turned the corner," Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule told reporters. "Every time we come out to practice, we think like what you just said as far as building on games and things of that sort, just improving every week. And I think at this point we are going steady."

With the loss to Memphis coming by only two points and the loss to LSU by three, the team has already shown that they had the ability to work well together. However, it took a big Texas A&M game to finally allow everything to fit into place. Now, State hopes to carry that momentum into some big upcoming games.

Turning the corner could not have come at a better time for the Bulldogs. They face an Alabama team fresh off a loss to none other than a Texas A&M team this weekend that MSU already downed this year.

Meanwhile, State's weekend was restful and uneventful due to a break in the schedule. The Bulldogs have had extra time to prepare for the Crimson Tide's visit to Starkville, but it will still be tough to win against the No. 5 team in the nation. Alabama will likely be the biggest and most talented opponent that State faces all season.

This serves as a perfect checkpoint to see both just how well the Bulldogs can consistently perform against high-level competition and where this Alabama team truly stands this season.

It's clear that Brule believes in his team and seems to have a great deal of confidence in what they can do this weekend. A victory -- or even a highly competitive game against Nick Saban's team -- will show what the Bulldogs are capable of.