Mississippi State (5-2) will travel to Tuscaloosa, AL to play Alabama this Saturday evenings, looking to bounce back against a Crimson Tide squad that lost 52-49 to Tennessee on the road last week.

The Bulldogs themselves are coming off of a 27-17 loss to Kentucky on the road, where their ground game struggled, achieving a combined 22 rushing yards against the Wildcats.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach said the team got "fat, dumb, and happy" after winning back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Arkansas at home. He hopes that the team will be much more focused coming into Saturday's game.

“The biggest thing is you just focus on what you’ve got and what resources you have and just try to elevate them as much as you can,” Leach said. “I think we’re making progress. You try to make it as fast as you can. In the past two years, it’s become a more volatile recruiting situation, and the dust hasn’t settled on it.”

Mississippi State's offense has also struggled against Alabama. Since the Bulldogs last beat the Crimson Tide in 2007, the Bulldogs have been outscored 465-110 in their previous 14 games.

However, the Bulldogs could have a better chance this time around. Alabama's secondary fell flat in their 49-52 loss at Tennessee the previous weekend, giving up a combined 567 yards and five passing touchdowns.

Alabama has also looked undisciplined and shakier than it perhaps ever has looked over recent history, receiving 17 penalties for 130 yards against Tennessee, the most the Crimson Tide has allowed under Nick Saban.

If Alabama continues to be problematic with penalties, the Bulldogs defense could put pressure the Crimson Tide in the event of a tight situation.

One player to watch of the defensive side of the ball is cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who continues to shine and to project as a potential early-round draft pick. He has recorded four interceptions in his last three games, including two returned for touchdowns. He tied the SEC career record with his fifth pick-six at Kentucky last weekend.

Tennessee's win over Alabama has shown that the Crimson Tide are indeed mortal, and if they continue to make the same mistakes and allow pressure to get to them, the Bulldogs have a chance to make it a close game in one that is going to tell a lot about where both teams stand in a highly competitive SEC that seems to only get tougher by the week.

The game kicks off at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL, this Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, and will air on ESPN.