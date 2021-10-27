Watch: Bulldogs Players Talk Win Over Vanderbilt, Upcoming Game Against Kentucky

    • October 27, 2021
    Watch: Mississippi State Players Talk Upcoming Matchup Against Kentucky, Win Over Vanderbilt

    Bulldogs players met with the media to discuss this week's game against the Wildcats and their most recent victory over the Commodores.
    This past weekend was a good one for Mississippi State football as the Bulldogs moved to 4-3 with a dominant 45-6 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Mike Leach's Air Raid offense was operating at full power as 13 different receivers touched the ball and backup quarterback Chance Lovertich also got to make his Bulldog debut, throwing the first touchdown pass of his MSU career.

    Next up, the Bulldogs face a tough task in going up against the No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, who have lost just one game this year -- the one against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs two weeks ago as they fell 30-13.

    MSU wide receiver Austin Williams, defensive tackle Cameron Young and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy met with the media Tuesday evening to discuss everything from opinions on Halloween candy to the latest win to what they see from the Wildcats.

    Watch below to hear everything the three had to say this week:

