Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Three Bulldogs Players to Watch

Mississippi State will face the No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium in what is sure to be a closely fought matchup. Both teams have made great strides since last year and look a bit different in some aspects -- as far as Kentucky is concerned, the Wildcats look a bit more aggressive on offense than they did in 2020.

MSU had multiple players stand out in the team's dominant 45-6 victory over Vanderbilt last weekend with a lot of guys we don't always see making their way onto the field and better yet, making good things happen.

Heading into the tough upcoming matchup, here are three Bulldogs to pay attention to on the field.

1. WR Rara Thomas

Thomas had an outstanding performance against the Commodores on Saturday. As a true freshman, he totaled five receptions for 52 yards and had his first touchdown in maroon and white. He also won the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week award after his impressive performance. Although Thomas has played in six games this season, his most recent outing was easily his most successful. In his previous five games combined, he accounted for 58 total yards on four receptions and had not scored. Thomas's big game showed how much he is capable of achieving, and Coach Mike Leach will likely use him more in the future. It will be interesting to see how he fares against a more challenging opponent like the Kentucky Wildcats.

2. QB Will Rogers

Rogers seems to fluctuate in his performance every week-- sometimes he looks like a top-tier SEC quarterback and other times he struggles. After a disheartening performance against Alabama a little less than two weeks ago, Rogers did a complete 180 and played quite well against Vanderbilt. The sophomore finished the game with 384 yards and completed 41 of his 57 pass attempts. He also accounted for four total touchdowns, which was the most in a single game in his Mississippi State career. At this point in the season, Rogers seems very unpredictable. The difference between his best and worst performances is quite large. There's no telling what Will Rogers Bulldogs fans will see on Saturday, but after a dominating appearance against Vanderbilt, he will likely be playing well and with confidence.

3. Tyrus Wheat

The senior linebacker Wheat has shown poise and the ability to improve as the season has progressed. Against Vanderbilt, Wheat had four total tackles-- all of which were solo-- and one sack. That was his second consecutive game accounting for four tackles, which tied his season-high. So far this season, Wheat has had 22 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. It's important to note that his number of tackles has steadily grown per game, and he has been able to contribute in many other areas against some talented offenses throughout the season. Wheat's maturity and dedication make him one of the most important people on the defense. Expect him to have an outstanding game against Kentucky in front of a rowdy crowd in Davis Wade Stadium.