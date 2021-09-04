Mississippi State vs. LA Tech: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

The first game of the Mississippi State football season is officially here, as the Bulldogs are set to face a visiting LA Tech team in Davis Wade Stadium at 3 p.m. CT.

This is a game MSU is largely favored to win -- and by a very large margin. That wouldn't be surprising to see given the difference in talent level between the two teams coupled with the fact the Bulldogs have now had a full offseason to rep out an offensive and defensive scheme that was totally new to the players just last season.

Here's a quick overview of both teams how this one could shake out:

Mississippi State:

The Bulldogs finished with a 4-7 overall record between a 10-game conference-only schedule last year and an Armed Forces Bowl won over Tulsa in the postseason. Some 26 first-time starters saw the field that season and though several players return with a year under their belt in a new system on either side of the ball, this is still one of the youngest teams in the conference.

This season, the Bulldogs seem to have an improved offensive line with starting left tackle and projected first-rounder Charles Cross highlighting the unit. MSU also has a well-rounded group of receivers with names like Austin Williams, Jaden Walley and Makai Polk standing out. The ball will be well-distributed across the group as a whole, presumably by sophomore quarterback Will Rogers (though he is listed with an "OR" between himself and South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich on the depth chart). The Bulldogs feature versatile running backs in Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson, both of whom impressed as freshmen last year and were nominated for the Doak Walker Award this year.

Defensively, MSU has a promising pass rush that generated 10 "sacks" in the first scrimmage of fall camp and looks to put opposing quarterbacks under duress in a big way this year. Between players like safety Fred Peters and cornerbacks Martin Emerson Jr. and Emmanuel Forbes, this could be the best secondary in the nation.

Looking at special teams, returning redshirt senior plackicker Brandon Ruiz is definitely an asset. Ruiz was good for 10-of-12 field goal attempts and all 24 of his extra point attempts last season.

Louisiana Tech:

Offensively, Louisiana Tech ranked 117th in the nation in 2020. The team struggled both to get things going in the ground game and to push the ball downfield. The team has several players returning this year, but it's hard to see a scenario in which they instantly rebound. One bright spot is that they return the majority of their offensive line, with former WVU quarterback Austin Kendall set to take the snaps behind it.

Kendall hasn't seen much action for the better part of his past four seasons. 2019 was the season he was most active, completing 61.5% of his passes for 1,989 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Defensively, these Bulldogs have a weak pass rush overall and the 10 starters the team has back on this side of the ball allowed 427 yards and and 35 points per game.

Final score prediction: 52-14. LA Tech is simply outmatched in this one and their defense won't be able to get any traction against the Air Raid attack. Expect MSU to snag the lead early and only build upon the momentum against an inferior defense.