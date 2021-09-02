Watch: Mississippi State Players Talk Week One Matchup Against LA Tech

September 2, 2021
Watch: Mississippi State LB Aaron Brule, RB Jo'Quavious Marks, WR Austin Williams Talk Week One Matchup Against LA Tech

Buldogs players met with the media this week to discuss the upcoming game.
Author:
Publish date:

Game week is here and Mississippi State football is set to kick off the season on Sept. 4 against LA Tech in Davis Wade Stadium.

Ahead of the contest, Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule, running back Jo'quavious Marks and wide receiver Austin Williams met with the media to discuss the progress the team has made as we wind down through the finals days on preseason practice and head into the first matchup of the season.

"There's really no doubt," Brule said. "I think everybody's ready to go and knows that we can win football games. I think we're really just ready to show everybody what we have done to improve from last year."

Brule also spoke to what it means to have non-conference game back this year after MSI played an SEC-only schedule in 2020.

"For guys that have never played a non-conference game, they may take things lightly. So I think the biggest thing is getting everybody on the same page and knowing anybody can be beat at any time and that's the main thing."

Watch below to hear everything Brule, Marks and Williams had to say earlier this week about facing the other Bulldogs on Saturday (video/photo credit: Mississippi State Athletics):

Aaron Brule talks LA Tech matchup (credit: Mississippi State Athletics)
