Mississippi State vs LSU: Looking Into the All-Time Series Ahead of Saturday

The Bulldogs look to move to 3-1 this week as LSU comes to town.

The last time the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) faced the LSU Tigers (2-1) ended in nothing short of an electric upset.

Graduate transfer quarterback KJ Costello made quite the debut in his first game in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, setting a Southeastern Conference single-game passing record with 623 yards in the air in the 44-34 win.

The Bulldogs will aim to have the same type of dominance as they face the Tigers again this year, this time on their own turf in Davis Wade Stadium.

The win over LSU in 2020 was a big one for the Bulldogs in any sense, but seems even bigger when looking at the all-time series history of the matchup between MSU and LSU.

The last time the Bulldogs had beaten the Tigers before this was on Sept. 16, 2017 when State came out on top, 37-7 in Starkville. In that game, the Bulldogs dominated with quarterback Nick Fitzgerald at the helm.

Fitzgerald, who was particularly known for the threat he presented on the ground in his time at MSU, was 15-of-23 passing on the night for 180 yards with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

Running back Aeris Williams led the team in rushing that day with 146 yards on 23 carries.

Looking at the all-time series, LSU is very much on the winning side, with a 75-36-3 overall record against the Bulldogs. From 2010 to now, LSU has gone 8-3 against MSU.

The Tigers' most recent victory over the team came on Oct. 19, 2019 when the Bulldogs were led by head coach Joe Moorhead and quarterback Garrett Shrader was taking the snaps.

The Tigers overtook the Bulldogs, 36-13 as quarterback Joe Burrow, who would go on to win the Heisman Trophy and become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, completed 25-of-32 passes for 327 yards with four touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out this time around, as both teams are once again two of the youngest in the conference and have already had their fair share of ups and downs through the first three games of the season.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium.