LSU vs. Mississippi State: Looking Into the All-Time Series

Mississippi State football is set to face LSU for the 116th time in the history of the two programs on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Tigers currently lead the all-time series with a record of 76-36-3. The longest win streak LSU has held over MSU lasted 14 games (2000-2013), with its largest margin of victory coming in a 55-0 win when the two teams met in 1967.

MSU's longest win streak against LSU lasted five games (1980-1984), with a 37-7 win over the Tigers back in 2017 serving as its largest margin of victory.

The last time the two teams met, the Tigers got the best of the Bulldogs, 28-25 on Sept. 25, 2021 in a game that it could be argued MSU lost by only two plays.

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers was among the standouts in that game, completing 47-of-62 passes for 371 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The last time MSU beat LSU was on Sept. 26, 2020 in the first year of the Mike Leach era when the Bulldogs traveled to Baton Rouge and shocked the defending national champions as quarterback KJ Costello tossed an SEC single-game record 623 passing yards en route to a 44-34 victory.

The Bulldogs enter the 2022 matchup as favorites against an LSU team that looked anything but put together on offense and had some defensive line struggles in the 24-23 loss to Florida State at the start of the season.

This game will serve as the perfect measuring stick to indicate just where both teams stand as each of them opens SEC play. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.