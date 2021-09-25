LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Absent in First Drive vs. Mississippi State

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was not a part of the action as the Mississippi State offense took the field for the first time Saturday, and it doesn't seem likely that he'll see the field at all for the remainder of Saturday's contest.

Ahead of the game, Stingley didn't look like he would play, wearing his jersey but also wearing purple sweatpants and a walking boot.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron had called him "very questionable" ahead of the matchup, as Stingley was being hampered by the same injury that gave him issues in fall camp.

This is a huge blow for the LSU defense, as Stingley is an essential part of the team's secondary. MSU and LSU were largely considered neck-and-neck for having the best cornerback duo in the country between Martin Emerson Jr. and Emmanuel Forbes and Elias Ricks and Stingley.

LSU was without Stingley the last time it faced MSU as well, when the Bulldogs recorded a 44-34 upset win on the road over the Tigers and graduate transfer quarterback KJ Costello put up 623 yards passing (an SEC single-game passing record).