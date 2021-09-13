Kickoff Time Announced for Mississippi State-LSU Matchup

The kickoff time for the Bulldogs' matchup with the Tigers has been announced.

The kickoff time and TV information for Mississippi State's upcoming matchup with LSU on Sept. 25 was announced Monday. The Bulldogs will face the Tigers at 11 a.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPN.

This is one of the most anticipated matchups of the year for MSU fans as the contest marks the Bulldogs' first game against SEC competition of the 2021 season.

If State can continue on the right track and get a win over Memphis on the road this weekend, then they'll enter the matchup 3-0 against an LSU team that looks incredibly beatable after a lackluster performance against McNeese on Week 2's 34-7 win.

The previous week, the Tigers fell 38-27 to the UCLA Bruins in Rose Bowl Stadium in a game LSU was favored to win by a small margin.

The Tigers will be looking to redeem themselves this year after graduate transfer KJ Costello hung 623 passing yards (an SEC single-game passing record) on them en route to a 44-34 upset for Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium in the team's first game of the 2020 season.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out this time around.