September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Live Updates: Mississippi State Opens SEC Play Against LSU

Mississippi State aims to improve to 3-1 as it faces a 2-1 LSU team on Saturday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Mississippi State (2-1) dropped its first game of the season in last week's 31-29 loss to the Memphis Tigers on the road, and is looking to bounce back as it opens SEC play against the visiting LSU Tigers (2-1) on Saturday.

LSU is listed as a slight favorite (-1.5), coming off a 49-21 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas. Like the Bulldogs, the Tigers have had their share of inconsistencies and could be without one of their best defensive players in cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

It will be interesting to see if the Bulldogs can get back to the win column this weekend against the same team they opened the season with a 44-34 upset road victory over last season.

You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

USATSI_16780425
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Faces LSU as it Opens SEC Play

just now
USATSI_16780431
Football

Mississippi State vs. LSU: Quick Gameday Preview and Prediction

1 hour ago
USATSI_16780428
Football

How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes LSU in Week 4

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_16786005
Football

Bulldogs May Go Without Facing One of the Country's Top CBs for Second Consecutive Year Against LSU

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_16782916 (1)
Football

Watch: Mississippi State Coaches Talk Upcoming Matchup Against LSU

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_16778198
Football

How Mississippi State Beats LSU: One Potentially Major Key

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_16780426
Football

Mississippi State vs LSU: 3 Bold Predictions Ahead of Saturday's Meeting

Sep 22, 2021
USATSI_15063464 (1)
Football

Mississippi State vs. LSU: MSU players Discuss Upcoming Matchup Against LSU

Sep 22, 2021