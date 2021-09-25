Live Updates: Mississippi State Faces LSU as it Opens SEC Play

Mississippi State aims to improve to 3-1 as it faces a 2-1 LSU team on Saturday.

Mississippi State (2-1) dropped its first game of the season in last week's 31-29 loss to the Memphis Tigers on the road, and is looking to bounce back as it opens SEC play against the visiting LSU Tigers (2-1) on Saturday.

LSU is listed as a slight favorite (-1.5), coming off a 49-21 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas. Like the Bulldogs, the Tigers have had their share of inconsistencies and could be without one of their best defensive players in cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

It will be interesting to see if the Bulldogs can get back to the win column this weekend against the same team they opened the season with a 44-34 upset road victory over last season.

You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

