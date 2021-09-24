How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes LSU in Week 4

How to tune in to this weekend's matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers.

Mississippi State (2-1) football suffered its first loss of the 2021 season last week as it fell 31-29 on the road to the Memphis Tigers.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back as they face a visiting LSU Tigers (2-1) team that's fresh off a 49-21 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup as slight underdogs, though they were considered even larger underdogs last year when they recorded a 44-34 road victory complete with graduate transfer quarterback KJ Costello setting an SEC single-game [passing record with 623 yards through the air over LSU.

MSU will hope to have the same type of dominance and explosiveness on offense that it had in that game this weekend.

Here's what you need to know about catching Saturday's contest:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, MS)

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 25

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)