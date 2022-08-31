Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Memphis (09/03/2022)

How to tune in and what to know as Mississippi State football prepares to take on the Memphis Tigers.

Mississippi State football opens the season against the Memphis Tigers in roughly three days to kick off a slate of games that may make up the toughest college football schedule in the nation this year.

The Bulldogs will be eager to get back to the win column where Memphis is concerned after falling 31-29 in a game in which major officiating errors turned the tide against MSU's favor in a big way toward the end of the action.

Both teams return many of the same pieces they had last year, and it will be interesting to see how differently things play out this time around.

Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

Weather: 77 degrees, Cloudy Skies

When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 3

TV: ESPU

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

