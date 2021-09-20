Watch: Mike Leach, Bulldogs Players Discuss 31-29 Loss to Memphis

September 20, 2021
Watch: Mike Leach, Mississippi State Players Discuss 31-29 Loss to Memphis

Leach and select players met with the media following Saturday's loss.
This one didn't go the way Mississippi State football drew it up.

The Bulldogs looked largely inconsistent and committed nine penalties, some much more costly than others, as they fell 31-29 on the road to the Memphis Tigers.

While MSU played a sloppy game and certainly has a lot to work on to improve this week ahead of the LSU matchup, it's hard to argue that the Bulldogs wouldn't be 3-0 if it weren't for some egregious errors by the officials.

The most critical of which was 94-yard punt returned for a touchdown that never should have been and allowed Memphis to extend its lead to 28-17 with less the six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. 

Bulldogs players thought they had downed the ball, then the official waved it dead, despite not whistling it and they allowed the play to go through despite the "inadvertent signal." On top of that, there were two Memphis players wearing the No. 4 jersey at the same time on the field, a call the refs missed as well.

But for now, all MSU can do is put this one behind it and hope to go 3-1 this week as the Bayou Bengals come to town this week.

Watch below to hear everything Leach and his players had to say following the first loss of the season:

