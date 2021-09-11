Live Updates: Mississippi State Takes on NC State in Week 2

Mississippi State looks to go 2-0 as the Wolfpack travel to Davis Wade.

Mississippi State and NC State both head into Saturday's matchup with a 1-0 record, but one team will leave Davis Wade Stadium with a loss by the end of the night.

The Wolfpack are listed as two-point favorites, coming off a dominant 45-0 shutout win over USF last week in which they rushed for nearly 300 yards as a team. Between that and a defense that snatched three combined interceptions off of Bulls quarterbacks Cade Fortin and Timmy McClain.

MSU will look to put on a more consistent performance after it narrowly escaped Week 1's game against LA Tech with 35-34 victory, thanks to a missed field goal by its opponent in the final two seconds of the game.

We saw just how explosive the Bulldogs offense could be in that final quarter as the team put together the largest comeback in school history from 20-point deficit. We'll see if they can continue off that momentum in this one.

You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

First quarter: