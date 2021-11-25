Mississippi State vs Ole Miss: How to Watch

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes on Ole Miss

    How to tune in for this year's Egg Bowl rivalry matchup.
    Mississippi State football (7-4) is on a two-game winning streak after downing Tennessee State 55-10 at home on Saturday, just one week after the Bulldogs pulled off the largest comeback in school history with a 43-34 road victory over Auburn. 

    Now, on Thanksgiving Day, the Bulldogs looked to stay in the win column and finish out the regular season on a high note as the Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) head to Starkville to determine the winner in The Battle For The Golden Egg.

    The Bulldogs are favored to get the win by a small margin, currently listed as 2.5-point favorites by SI Sportsbook. As those odds would imply, this is typically a tough, closely fought matchup that is expected to be so once more on Thursday.

    Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

    Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

    When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, Nov. 25

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

