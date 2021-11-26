Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Ole Miss

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Live Updates: Mississippi State Faces Ole Miss

    Mississippi State aims to improve to eight wins this season on Thursday.
    Mississippi State (7-4) looks to cap off the regular season on a high note as Ole Miss (9-2) heads to Davis Wade Stadium for the Egg Bowl.

    MSU is coming off of a dominant 55-10 win over Tennessee State, which came just one week after the Bulldogs recorded their biggest comeback win in school history (for the second time this year), scoring 40 unanswered points in a 43-34 road win over Auburn.

    The Rebels come to Starkville fresh off a victory as well, playing Vanderbilt a bit more closely than expected, winning 31-17 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

    You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT in Starkville.

    First Quarter:

    - Ole Miss K Caden Costa not out with specialists for warmups

    - K Brandon Ruiz not in uniform, Nolan McCord assumes kicking duties

