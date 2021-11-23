Mississippi State vs Ole Miss: Three Rebels to Watch in the Egg Bowl

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will face their in-state rivals, Ole Miss, in the 116th annual Egg Bowl on Thursday.

MSU (7-4) has won their last two games against Auburn and Tennessee State, and are looking to reclaim the coveted Golden Egg after losing it last year. They will be tested by a hungry Ole Miss team (9-2) that has been ranked in the AP Top 25 for the entirety of the season.

Here are three Rebels that the Mississippi State team will need to keep an eye on as the teams face off in Starkville.

1. QB Matt Corral

All season, quarterback Matt Corral has been hailed as a Heisman contender and one of the top players in the 2022 NFL draft class. Provided that he is totally healthy, Corral is an outstanding dual-threat quarterback who can run the ball almost as well as he can throw it. However, he doesn't have the statistics that Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has. Corral has not been as explosive in his last few games, but he has proven in the past that he can turn that all around. He will be itching to give prove himself again on Thursday against his team's rivals. The Bulldogs defense will have their hands full trying to contain him.

2. RB Snoop Conner



Ole Miss has four running backs with at least 400 yards rushing on the season, and fan-favorite Snoop Conner is arguably the best of all of them. This season, Conner has rushed for 556 yards on 106 attempts with 11 touchdowns. He has also contributed somewhat as a wide receiver with 12 catches for 80 yards. Conner is extremely tough and extends runs by dodging tackles and powering forward even as he is being dragged down. Mississippi State's defense will have to be forceful and consistent in bringing him down to force the Rebels to have long second and third-downs.

3. K Caden Costa

Caden Costa may only be a freshman, but the kicker has proven himself for the Rebels this season. He has converted 14-of-17 field goals and 46-of-48 extra-point attempts. Costa is perfectly accurate from 39 yards out or closer but has struggled some from farther distances than that. As seen in the past, kicking has hurt Ole Miss greatly in the Egg Bowl. Costa looks like the real deal, but can he handle the pressure of a rivalry game in which special teams will likely play a factor?