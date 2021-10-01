Three Bulldogs to Watch as Mississippi State Takes on Texas A&M

In what feels like a must-win game for Mississippi State, it all comes down to the offense.

Going into the weekend, Mississippi State fans want two things: a win and a lot of offense.

With a stingy pass defense ahead of the Bulldogs, it will be crucial to have a big offense showing in a critical SEC game. Here are three players who will be counted on the most this Saturday at Kyle Field:

1. RB Jo’Quavious Marks

There has been a lot of talk about the pass rush and coverage specialist that Texas A&M has on defense. It will obviously be important for Will Rogers and the offense to throw the ball, as is the case every week. The key to the win, though, goes through Marks. Quietly, Marks has nearly attained half of his overall season stats from last year in a mere four games. The running game has been successful in the last few weeks and is key to keeping the passing game flowing. If Mississippi State plans to upset Texas A&M on the road, it will start with Marks turning a swing pass into a touchdown.

Just a short season ago, the Bulldogs had a grand total of -2 yards rushing. While -27 can be attributed to KJ Costello, it was still a less than banner night for running the football. It will be crucial to get that number closer to 100 to help out the passing game.

2. C LaQuinston Sharp

No one ever wants to watch the big guys, I know, but you might want to this week. The passing games requires ample protection, and the 6’3” center from Columbus, MS has no easy task ahead of him this weekend. Demarvin Leal has wreaked havoc thus far from the defensive tackle position, picking up 2.5 sacks in 4 games. With the pressure coming up the middle frequently, it will also be pertinent that the snap is clean and on target. While seemingly simple, it is no easy task, and will be a major key to stealing a victory.

Last matchup, the offensive line play was some of the worst of the season. Giving up a whopping 6 sacks to the Aggies cannot be on the table this time around and it starts with Sharp to lead the charge.

3. Any day, any given wideout

Makai Polk is having a great year catching the football. He is doing it literally 20% of the time that the ball is thrown. Austin Williams and Jaden Walley aren’t far behind him. The offense, though, feels like it is lacking a serious home run threat. To be fair, the Air Raid isn’t necessarily predicated on hitting home runs. In order for this team to take the next time, it just feels like a receiver has to stand out. This game feels like a coming out party for one of those guys in a loaded room but my guess on who is as good as yours.

If last year is any indication of things to come for a wide receiver, Malik Heath might be the guy. Heath contributed to half of the team's point in a defeat last season with a touchdown reception. He also had 57 yards receiving on five receptions, while Austin Williams had three catches for 32 yards. Walley was quiet by his standards with only three catches for 37 yards. Will it be one of those guys who step up or are we looking at the two-star transfers to make the difference?

The answer will be revealed Saturday night.