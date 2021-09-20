Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Kickoff Time Announced

The kickoff time for for the Bulldogs' meeting with the Aggies has been announced.

Mississippi State football's sights are set on LSU for right now, but the Bulldogs will face the Texas A&M Aggies on the road the following week.

The kickoff time and network televising the event are still yet to be determined, and won't be until after Saturday's game. We do know now that it's been narrowed down to either 5 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network on Oct. 2.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the slate of games around the conference that week:

Mississippi State and LSU are set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.

Both the Bulldogs and the Tigers head into the matchup with a 2-1 overall record, with MSU coming off a 31-29 loss to Memphis and LSU coming off a 49-21 win over Central Michigan.