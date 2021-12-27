Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Leach met with the media this past weekend to discuss the upcoming Liberty Bowl between Mississippi State and Texas Tech.
    Author:

    The college football regular season may be over, but there is still more on the horizon for Mississippi State (7-5) as it takes on Texas Tech (6-6) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

    The Bulldogs are currently listed as heavy favorites over the Red Raiders, but that doesn't mean this is a team that should be taken lightly -- Mississippi State has already learned its lesson this year with "lesser opponents" after dodging a loss to LA Tech in the season opener and falling to Memphis early in the season.

    Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media over the weekend to discuss a team he knows quite well and what his team brings to the table.

    "I think they do some good things, they're kind of an explosive group," Leach said of Texas Tech. "(We're focused on) working well as a team, playing well as a team." Just constantly improve. If you're the right type of team, you're constantly working as hard as you can."

    Read More

    Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say in the press conference ahead of the Liberty Bowl:

    USATSI_17155346 (1)
    Football

    Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Liberty Bowl Matchup

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_17012691
    Football

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Three Predictions For Mississippi State vs Texas Tech

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17208538
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Women's Basketball Still Affected By Vic Schaefer's Departure Nearly Two Years Later

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_4279943
    Football

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Three Storylines to Follow as Mississippi State Takes on Texas Tech

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_15914971
    Football

    How COVID-19 Is Continuing to Affect the College Football Postseason

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17242378
    Football

    Liberty Bowl: Three Things to Know About Texas Tech

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17204867
    Football

    Liberty Bowl: Three Texas Tech Players to Watch vs Mississippi State

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_15385165 (2)
    Football

    Three Mississippi State players to watch vs Texas Tech

    Dec 23, 2021